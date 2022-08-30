Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on the night of Monday, February 15, and early morning on Tuesday, February 16, last year.

Police have revealed that four people have now been charged.

Police were sent to Marwell Zoo after reports of a break-in. This picture was taken with night-vision goggles by one of the officers called out Picture: Fareham police

Nathan Daniels, 21, of Alexander Grove, Fareham, Bradley Green, 23, of Salterns Estate, Fareham and Jason Huggitt, 23, of Brockhurst Road, Gosport have each been charged with burglary with intent to commit criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Coral Lock, 23, of Southway, Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.

All four have been served a postal requisition to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 15.

Videos allegedly showing the break-in were circulated online – one showed a giraffe hit on the head by what appears to be a lobbed plastic bottle.

Another video has an individual filming themselves as they startle a tiger, causing the animal to flee from its enclosure fencing.