Four people charged after break-in at Marwell Zoo that allegedly saw bottles thrown at a giraffe and a tiger startled
Four people have been charged after a break-in at Marwell Zoo that allegedly saw items thrown at a giraffe.
It happened on the night of Monday, February 15, and early morning on Tuesday, February 16, last year.
Read More
Police have revealed that four people have now been charged.
Most Popular
-
1
Victorious Festival 2022: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday
-
2
Royal Navy says HMS Prince of Wales is being moved for further inspections to examine fault as she heads towards Stokes Bay
-
3
HMS Prince of Wales: Navy Lookout website suggests propeller fault to blame for 'mechanical issues'
-
4
Victorious Festival sees hour-long queues to board Park and Ride from Lakeside in Cosham as traffic misery hits the city
-
5
Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival
Nathan Daniels, 21, of Alexander Grove, Fareham, Bradley Green, 23, of Salterns Estate, Fareham and Jason Huggitt, 23, of Brockhurst Road, Gosport have each been charged with burglary with intent to commit criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Coral Lock, 23, of Southway, Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.
All four have been served a postal requisition to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 15.
Police were called to the incident at 11.40pm on the Monday after someone spotted video footage on social media.
Videos allegedly showing the break-in were circulated online – one showed a giraffe hit on the head by what appears to be a lobbed plastic bottle.
Another video has an individual filming themselves as they startle a tiger, causing the animal to flee from its enclosure fencing.
At the time a spokeswoman from the zoo called the videos ‘appalling’.