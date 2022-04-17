Police say the altercation broke out between 6.15pm and 6.45pm on Friday, and have classed it as ‘a public order incident’.

Four people were left with minor injuries.

Galahad Close in Andover Picture: Google

A police spokesman said: ‘As part of our enquiries, a 31-year-old man, from Andover, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting a constable in execution of duty and using violence to secure entry to a premises.

‘He has been released under investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.

‘A 30-year-old man, from Andover, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He been released and will face no further action.’

Police want to hear from anyone in the road at the time or who may have doorbell footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220148351 or go online and fill in this form.