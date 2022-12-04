Four teenagers have been arrested after garage broken into in Portsmouth

Just before 11pm on Friday, December 2, three males were reportedly seen kicking down a garage door in Beechwood Road, Hilsea. The group then ran off down Westwood Road.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been investigating the incident and have so far arrested four boys.

Four boys have been arrested

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘All three males were described as being no older than 17 and all wearing black clothing with balaclavas. Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses and information.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything? Maybe you live in the area and have private CCTV including Ring Doorbell? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?

‘Nothing was stolen from the garage.’

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and going equipped for burglary. Two other 14-year-olds, also from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary. All three boys have been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place and possession of Class B drugs. He has been released under investigation.