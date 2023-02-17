Frankie Fitzgerald family praise tearful jury for convicting Shaye Groves of Leigh Park murder
The family of murdered Frankie Fitzgerald have praised the tearful jury for convicting Shaye Groves of murder today after four days of deliberations – and paid tribute to their loved one.
Mr Fitzgerald was described as a ‘beautiful person’ and a ‘shining light’ by his family following the verdict at Winchester Crown Court after a four-week trial.
Groves, 27, was found guilty of murder by unanimous verdict from the 11 jurors – made up of seven women and four men – after her frenzied knife attack at her Botley Drive, Leigh Park, home on July 17. Groves had pleaded self-defence after she stabbed the Portsmouth dad 22 times in the neck and chest as he slept.
Following the verdict, Mr Fitzgerald’s family made the following statement: ‘As a parent you never expect to outlive your children, you will do anything in your power to protect them. Frankie was our baby, the youngest of five children he can never be replaced.
‘He was a kind and beautiful person and sadly leaves two children behind that will never get to know their daddy. We thank the jury for their verdict today. To our Frankie, we love and miss you more than anything in this world. Your shining light will always be our hearts.’
The court heard during the trial how the goth mum-of-one, who suffers from bipolar and complex PTSD, had framed pictures of serial killers on her bedroom wall with knives, books about gangsters and a BB gun in her drawer.
Groves, who smiled after the verdict was read, will be sentenced next Wednesday.
Some jurors were heard sobbing as they left the courtroom.