Fruit pickers accused of rape in Bognor have been acquitted

Three fruit pickers accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in a seaside town have been acquitted of all charges.

Madalin-Daniel Nitu, 23, Genghiz Iasear, 27, and Ionel-Mizel Ciocan, 25, all farm workers from Romania employed at Groves Farm, Colworth, Chichester, were accused of raping the teenager in the early hours of March 9 in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

The trial at Portsmouth Crown Court heard that the alleged victim met Ciocan during a drunken night out at a nightclub.

The defendants had denied all charges and said the sex was consensual.

On Friday the three men were acquitted of all charges, the CPS confirmed.

