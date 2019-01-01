Fury as fly-tipper dumps dozens of bags of rubbish in Denmead countryside

DOZENS of black bags filled with materials from a bathroom have been fly-tipped in the countryside.

Loft insulation, bits of wood, bottles and other rubbish can been seen in photos snapped by a passer-by.

The bags of rubbish at Pithill Lane, Denmead, were spotted by Cameron McMurchie on December 30.

He said: 'This was dumped by someone who doesn't care about others or the subsequent knock on effect and cost of picking up their illegally dumped waste.

'Also the visual and environmental blight on a beautiful part of the Hampshire countryside is becoming too much of a regular occurrence in and around this area.'

In a post on Facebook, he said: ‘Anyone had a new bathroom fitted before Christmas? The old one has been dumped on Pithill Lane, just up from Pithill House.’