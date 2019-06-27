Gang attack in Southsea leaves man with fractured jaw and woman injured

Have your say

A MAN has suffered a fractured jaw after being attacked by a gang in a late night assault.

A woman was also injured during the attack which happened in Francis Avenue at 11pm on Saturday.

The assault happened in Francis Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

The pair were attacked by a group of five men and near the junction of Delamere Road.

The man, 30, suffered a fractured jaw and the woman, 26, received cuts and bruises to her face and body.

The group of men are described as white and aged in their 20s.

A Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this assault or was in the area at the time and saw a group of men.

‘Please call 101 and quote 44190216945.’

