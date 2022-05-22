Gang of four men leave man, 24, with broken nose after viciously attacking him in Portsmouth city centre

POLICE are hunting a gang of thugs who violently assaulted a man in Portsmouth city centre, leaving him with a broken nose and fractures around his eye.

By Tom Cotterill
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 2:40 pm

The attack took place at 2.40am on Saturday in Commercial Road.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was with two friends by the fountains when he was approached by four men who beat him.

Portsmouth police pictured at night in the city

The attackers left in the direction of Cornwallis Avenue, with two women they were with.

The victim suffered head injuries, a broken nose and numerous fractures around his eye.

One of the men police want to speak to is described as: white, 5ft 8ins, with dark long-ish hair. He was wearing boxer shorts, a dark coloured t-shirt and socks. He was wet as he had just been swimming in the fountain.

Another of the men is described as: white, 6ft, of stocky build and wearing a white t-shirt.

Those with details about the attack should call police on 101 quoting 44220200584.