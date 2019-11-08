Gang of jealous Fareham women served justice for storming female's flat and battering her

A GANG of jealous Fareham women stormed into a woman’s flat before unleashing a terrifying five-minute attack where they smashed a mirror over the victim’s head and stamped on her.

The ruthless ambush left the petrified victim taking an overdose and being driven out of Fareham after fear of further reprisals.

Three women were being sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, November 7, for assault.

Yesterday the three women guilty of the onslaught were served justice at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Stevie Parr, 19, Brittanie Lundbech, 24, and Shannon Richardson, 19, all played their part in the premeditated remorseless assault that saw bottles of Lambrini and lamps thrown at the woman as she lay defenceless with ‘blood pouring into her eyes’.

The court heard how the drunk trio concocted a plan to besiege the woman who was drinking with Parr’s ex-boyfriend and Lundbech’s current partner at the time.

Prosecutor Rose Burns said the gang arrived at the woman’s multiple occupancy accommodation home in East Street, Fareham, before gaining access to the communal area.

Three women were being sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, November 7, for assault.''Pictured is: Brittanie Lundbech.

‘One of the men in the flat told the victim to lock the door,’ Ms Burns said. ‘She got scared and waited five minutes before opening the door when Shannon came strutting up the stairs.

‘(The woman) knew something bad was going to happen. Shannon then walked into her room and put her bag down before shouting, “Brit come up here”. Brittany then came in and punched the woman in the face who fell to the floor.

‘Her head was on the bed and her knees on the floor. There was blood pouring from her head into her eyes.’

But that was just the beginning. The pack of women all then piled into the battered female as she lay sprawled on the floor.

‘Lambrini bottles and a lamp were thrown, she was stamped on the back of her head and a mirror was smashed over her head,’ Ms Burns said.

‘The woman believed all three girls were involved. She was in so much pain.

‘One of the men kicked the door open and came back in and pulled out Shannon. Then Brittanie walked back in and hit the victim again in the jaw.’

The victim was left with horrendous lacerations to her head which required eight stitches.

Pictures shown to the court revealed the extent of the damage with the victim having a bloodied head and a severely swollen eye and nose and a large scar on her scalp.

After the attack, Richardson, who used to be best friends with the victim, sent a text message to a friend: ‘We f***** her up.’

The victim, in a statement read out to the court, said: ‘I ended up taking an overdose after the attack because I was so down.

‘The incident has completely changed my life. I’ve had to move away from the area and change my name on social media so they can’t abuse me.

‘When I’m out and see girls who look like them I get anxious. I find it hard to trust people and make friends.

‘I have a nasty scar on my head which has affected my confidence as I’m worried people will be able to see it.’

Judge William Ashworth told the girls: ‘The three of you got drunk and planned to go over and beat her up. It was a concerted attack.’

The judge then sent Parr, of St Anne's Grove, who admitted unlawful wounding, to a young offenders’ institution for eight months after she admitted smashing the mirror over the female.

Lundbeck, of Belvoir Close, was spared immediate custody after she was given six months jail suspended for two years for assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

She was told to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay the victim compensation of £400. ‘If you didn't have two children you would have been sent to immediate custody,’ the judge said.

Richardson, of Fairfield Avenue, also received a six month jail term suspended for two years after admitting ABH. She was told to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay the victim £400 compensation, as well as undertake 25 rehabilitation days.