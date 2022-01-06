The group assaulted the man in his 30s and threatened with a machete before running away with his bike.

He was standing outside a block of flats in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, before the robbery – being left with a cut hand after assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place two days ago between 7pm and 7.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended the scene and carried out an extensive search, but were unable to find the gang.

Three or four men are thought to have been involved.

Hampshire Police are following a number of lines of enquiry, and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone who saw the anything suspicious, lives in the area and has private CCTV cameras, or were driving and have dash cam footage, are advised to to contact the police.

People can get in touch by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44220004446.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron