Garage broken into and hybrid bike stolen in early hours of New Year's Day in Emsworth

POLICE are hunting a man who broke into a garage and stole a bike on New Year’s Day.

By Freddie Webb
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 8:51am

An address was targeted between 1am and 6am, with a hybrid bicycle being snatched from its hiding place. The burglary took place in Long Copse Lane, Emsworth.

Officers are carrying out enquiries have released the description of a man seen in the area. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘He is described as white, of average height, slim build, aged between 17 and 25-years-old, with dark brown facial hair, sideburns and a beard.

The garage was targeted in Long Copse Lane, Emsworth. Picture: Google Street View.
‘He was wearing green/khaki trousers; a light grey jacket with a dark zip; a blue beany hat, possibly with a bobble, black trainers with a deep white sole and red laces, possibly with an emblem on the tongue, and carrying a black Nike Air rucksack with a bottle in the left side pocket.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230000463, or make an online report.