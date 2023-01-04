Garage broken into and hybrid bike stolen in early hours of New Year's Day in Emsworth
POLICE are hunting a man who broke into a garage and stole a bike on New Year’s Day.
An address was targeted between 1am and 6am, with a hybrid bicycle being snatched from its hiding place. The burglary took place in Long Copse Lane, Emsworth.
Officers are carrying out enquiries have released the description of a man seen in the area. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘He is described as white, of average height, slim build, aged between 17 and 25-years-old, with dark brown facial hair, sideburns and a beard.
‘He was wearing green/khaki trousers; a light grey jacket with a dark zip; a blue beany hat, possibly with a bobble, black trainers with a deep white sole and red laces, possibly with an emblem on the tongue, and carrying a black Nike Air rucksack with a bottle in the left side pocket.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230000463, or make an online report.