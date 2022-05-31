Genuine attempt to change police culture, says Hampshire Police Federation

Conduct and performance liaison officer Moray Anderson made the comments after attending a conference session about whether a lack of cultural awareness played a part in the discipline system.

Research has identified that officers from different ethnic backgrounds experience disproportionality within the complaints system.

Moray said: ‘They showed us a timeline between 1981 and 2020, from the Scarman report all the way through to the death of George Floyd and the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. They also talked about the upcoming Race Action Plan from the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

‘Tyron Joyce [programme director of the Race Action Plan] said that the plan has to be more than something that just sits on the shelf. There is a genuine attempt to change culture.

‘For me, the big question was, how are we going to have confidence that plan’s actually going to be implemented? He said it himself, he got in front of it, by saying: “I understand why people would be cynical. I have seen NPCC plans not being implemented in full by the 43 forces”.

‘He just asked us to keep asking questions about why not; I think that’s part of the strategy to get it delivered.