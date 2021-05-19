Girl assaults shop worker in Portsmouth before stealing tobacco
POLICE are hunting a girl who assaulted a shop worker before stealing tobacco and ‘numerous other items’ from a city store.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 1:16 pm
The incident took place at Falcon News, in Lake Road, Landport, Portsmouth, last night.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 8.38pm on Tuesday, May 18, to a report that a girl had assaulted a member of staff at Falcon News, Lake Road, and stolen tobacco and numerous other items from behind the till.
‘The staff member was not seriously injured.
‘The incident is currently under investigation and officers are carrying out enquiries today.’
Those with information about the incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 44210192621.
