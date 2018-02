A MOTHER of an infant boy has appeared in court charged with causing or allowing his death.

Roxanne Davis, 29, was in the dock at Portsmouth Magistrates’ court this morning over the death of her son Stanley Davis.

Three-week old Stanley was admitted to hospital on March 21 last year and died a week later on March 28.

Samuel Davies, 23, of Mayfield Road, Southampton, has also been charged with the same offence.

Portsmouth magistrates bailed Davis to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 5.