Gosport crash driver 'de-arrested' by police

A DRIVER whose car careered off a Gosport road – which could potentially have crashed into nearby children – has now been ‘de-arrested’.

The motorist was arrested for drink-driving before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital following the crash on St Nicholas Avenue at 6.18pm yesterday.

The car overturned before coming to a standstill close to residential properties.

Despite being under investigation for drink-driving, police have now revealed he has been released. ‘The driver was arrested at the scene and was then taken to QA with minor injuries. He has been de-arrested pending further enquiries,’ a spokesman for the authority said.

While nobody else was injured, the episode could have had disastrous consequences. A spokesman for Gosport Fire Station said: ‘We attended the scene but the person was already out of the car when we arrived.

‘There had been lots of children playing nearby when the crash happened.’