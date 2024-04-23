Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Gosport. Police were called just after 10.30am on Saturday 20 April, to a report of a collision at the junction of Stoke Road and Willis Road.

“This involved a beige-coloured Nissan Qashqai and a male cyclist aged in his 60s, who suffered serious but not life threatening injuries. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may aid our investigation.”