Gosport cyclist left with serious injuries following collision - Hampshire police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred on the morning of Saturday, April 20 when a male cyclist and a car were involved in a collision at the junction of Stoke Road and Willis Road. The cyclist in his 60 suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Gosport. Police were called just after 10.30am on Saturday 20 April, to a report of a collision at the junction of Stoke Road and Willis Road.
“This involved a beige-coloured Nissan Qashqai and a male cyclist aged in his 60s, who suffered serious but not life threatening injuries. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may aid our investigation.”
Police are asking for anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 44240165406.