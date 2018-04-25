Gosport drug dealer caught with £40k of heroin and cocaine in his car is jailed

Have your say

A DRUG dealer from Gosport is today beginning his new life – behind bars – after being caught supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the town.

Curtis Long, of Southway, was today jailed for 58 months – just under five years – following a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

It comes after the 27-year-old was caught red-handed with more than £40,000 of heroin and crack cocaine in his car.

A PCSO in Gosport spotted Long reversing his black Audi A3 into another vehicle in The Firs, in Gosport, on January 4.

Officers then tracked Long down and discovered his haul of drugs in his car.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin in crack cocaine on March 26 – offences he admitted to in court.

Investigating officer DC Angela Smith said: ‘This sentence has recognised that we have removed a significant amount of class A drugs from the streets.

‘I’m pleased that the court has taken this opportunity to send a clear message to anyone involved in this kind of activity that it won’t be tolerated.

‘It is a good example of Gosport’s neighbourhood policing team working closely with our investigations team to keep our communities safe.’

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who is concerned about illegal drugs or drug-related crime in their neighbourhood.

Some of the things to look out for are:

– A sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a very short time;

– Short exchanges between small groups of people at or close to a flat or house;

– Residents leaving a flat or house on numerous occasions throughout the day and returning a short time later;

– People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently;

– New-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn’t normally be there, and being driven by somebody that you wouldn’t normally associate with driving that style of car;

– Those concerned about drug-related crime or anti-social behaviour should call their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.