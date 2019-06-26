Gosport drug den with replica firearms and knuckle duster shut down

RESIDENTS subjected to drug dealers peddling illicit substances in Gosport can now breathe a sigh of relief after a county lines drug den – where replica firearms and a knuckle duster were found – has now been shut down.

Police have enforced a closure order at the house in Sherwood Road following anti-social behaviour and drugs activity.

The closure order was enforced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday after the house was linked to county lines drug dealing.

A number of arrests were made at the house after the discovery of the items.

The tenant of the address has since been successfully rehomed.

The order will last for three months and means it is a criminal offence for anyone to enter the property unless authorised by the police during that period.

The closure marks a victory for police and residents in the battle against London dealers infiltrating the town.

The house has now been boarded up.

Sergeant Katie Clift, from Gosport Central Neighbourhood Team, said: ‘I hope this closure reassures the local community that we will not tolerate drug supply and other drug-related offending in our communities, and we will do everything within our power to stop it.

‘Searches at the address found clear evidence of criminal activity which was having a negative impact on the quality of life local residents who had raised concerns to us.

‘We are pleased that the tenant has now found suitable accommodation, and I would like to thank the members of the community who were brave enough to assist us in our investigation.

‘I am also grateful to PCSO Tracy Burton and the local team whose persistence and desire to improve the lives of those in Sherwood Road made this closure order possible.’