Paul Helme, 62, disappeared this morning at roughly 10am.

He was last seen leaving his home address on a black bicycle.

Police believe Paul Helme, 62, is still in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Hampshire Constabulary believe he is still in Gosport.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him, but the police are also appealing to the public for help.

A statement said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers are out in Gosport carrying out enquiries to locate him, and we are turning to you as well for help.

‘Paul is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, and could be wearing either washed out dark tracksuit bottoms or grey shorts.

‘We believe he will still be in Gosport.