Gosport man, 62, reported missing this morning after leaving home on black bicycle

A MAN from Gosport has been reported missing.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 15th August 2022, 1:06 pm

Paul Helme, 62, disappeared this morning at roughly 10am.

He was last seen leaving his home address on a black bicycle.

Read More

Read More
Hayling Island's Kitesurfing Armada Festival 2022 cancelled due to 'licensing is...
Police believe Paul Helme, 62, is still in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Most Popular

Hampshire Constabulary believe he is still in Gosport.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him, but the police are also appealing to the public for help.

A statement said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers are out in Gosport carrying out enquiries to locate him, and we are turning to you as well for help.

‘Paul is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, and could be wearing either washed out dark tracksuit bottoms or grey shorts.

‘We believe he will still be in Gosport.

‘If you have seen Paul or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 816 of today's date, August 15.’