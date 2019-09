A MAN has admitted harassing a woman on a single day.

Kieran Byrne, 35, of HMS Sultan, Military Road, Gosport, admitted harassment on June 16 by repeatedly calling and messaging a woman, and turning up at her home.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 120 hours' unpaid work, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.