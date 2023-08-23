The attack took place in Crasswell Street, Landport, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

The 27-year-old male was detained yesterday following the assault in May. A 68-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were attacked in Crasswell Street, Landport, on May 17.

Police were called to the scene at 3.37pm. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the pair were not seriously injured.

Following an investigation, a man from Gosport was detained. The police spokesman added: “We were called at 3:37pm on Wednesday, May 17, after a 68 year-old man and a 39 year-old woman were assaulted on Crasswell Street in Portsmouth.

“On Tuesday, August 22, a 27 year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage as part of our investigation.

"He remains in custody at this time.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230214019 and 44230194607 for both offences.