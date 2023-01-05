George Peter Berry, 29, has been put behind bars for several driving offences and has had his driving disqualification extended. Officers patrolling the Romsey area found a stolen vehicle travelling towards West Wellow on Sunday.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers used pre-emptive tactics at Greatbridge service station to try and stop the vehicle.

George Peter Berry, 29, of Brockhurst Road, Gosport, has been jailed for 12 weeks for various driving offences. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The car was travelling along Fishlake Meadows and Robert Whitworth Drive before Berry, of Brockhurst Road, made a run for it in a bid to evade capture.

He left the vehicle and tried to hide in someone’s garden. Officers spotted him in the shrubbery and made the arrest. Police said: ‘The vehicle continued along Fishlake Meadows and Robert Whitworth Drive – where the driver decamped before being located by officers hiding in a nearby garden of a residential property.

‘George Peter Berry, aged 29, of Brockhurst Road in Gosport was subsequently arrested and charged with taking a vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third-party insurance.’

Berry appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to all offences – taking a vehicle without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third-party insurance.