Billy Dearing, 26, of Nelson Road, Portsmouth, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Northern Road, Cosham, on October 26.

Magistrates imposed a £75 fine with £34 surcharge and banned him for a year.

Paul Marriner, 38, of Prospect Lane, West Leigh, Havant, admitted seven shoplifting offences between January 14 and May 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He targeted Wilko, Tesco and Marks and Spencer.

Magistrates told him to pay £210 compensation.

They imposed a three-month jail term suspended for ayear.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Leonard Martin, 42, of Ferrol Road, Gosport, admitted making 22 category C indecent images of children between August 22 in 2018 and September 20 in 2019.

He admitted possessing 253 prohibited images of children on September 19, 2019.

Magistrates imposed a three-year community order with 33-day sex offender treatment programme.

A sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements last for five years.

He must pay a £250 fine, £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

An iPhone, Asus laptop and desktop computer will be destroyed.

Reginald Newman, 21, of Botley Road, Curdridge, admitted flouting a restraining order by attending his mother's home in Sarisbury Green on April 30.

Magistrates fined him £100. He was detained in court.

READ NEXT: Latest crime news in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Carl McCdonnell, 35, of Barncroft Way, Leigh Park, admitted drink-driving in Eling Court, Leigh Park, on January 23.

A breath test found he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a £138 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for three years.

He also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.

He was fined £1,383 in total.

Jessica Maclean, 29, of Barncroft Way, Leigh Park, admitted being in charge of a car while over the alcohol drink-drive limit with 60 microgrammes in breath on January 23 in Eling Court.

She was fined £184 with a £46 surcharge and £85 costs.

Magistrates imposed 10 points on her licence.

She admitted using a car without insurance and was fined £276.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron