Alexander Edward Davies of Pavilion Way was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, September 15. He had admitted breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, three offences of making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children, and possessing extreme pornography at an earlier hearing.

Police said Davies was arrested after officers identified a phone that was uploading indecent images of children to the internet. This was found at a family member’s home and had been hidden. Usage of the device and online activity was a clear breach of Davies’ Sexual Harm Prevention Order, police said.

Alexander Edward Davies

Investigating officer PC Gemma Southcott said: “Whilst these were not contact offences the breaches of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order are very serious and I’m pleased that Davies’ sentence reflects this.

“We take the management of sex offenders incredibly seriously, and invest significant resources into doing everything we can to keep the public safe.

“Officers will often make unannounced visits to offenders where they may be subject to an intrusive investigative interview process. This helps us understand an offender’s routine, interests and behaviours so we can closely monitor them.

“We can also examine their digital devices to ensure they are sticking to the legal requirements imposed on them. These orders are put in place to protect the public, and ensure that individuals do not re-offend.