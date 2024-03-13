Gosport man Judge Gee pleads guilty to burlgary and violent attacks including incident at Muzzy Barbers
A Gosport man has pleaded guilty to charges including burglary, assault and more - including a "racially or religiously aggravated" incident in a barbershop.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary, assault and public order offences in Gosport. Judge Gee, 36, of no fixed abode, was charged with the following offences, which he admitted today (13 March) at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court:
- Burglary at Morrison’s in Carisbrooke Road on 11 March where he stole a quantity of vapes.
- Assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man in Nobes Avenue on 3 March.
- Criminal damage to a police cell on 11 March.
- Using threatening or abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Gregson Avenue on 8 March.
- Racially/religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress at Muzzy Barbers in Nobes Avenue on 8 March.
Following today’s hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on 2 April.