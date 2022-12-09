News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Gosport man Michael Webb charged with knife possession and theft after cleaning products stolen

A MAN from Gosport has been charged with possessing a knife in public and stealing cleaning products from a shop.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Michael Webb, 35, has been bailed and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on December 22.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said cleaning supplies – totalling £74 – were stolen from Co-op in Fairfield Avenue, Fareham.

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Police officer racially abused while making arrest for assault and criminal damage in Fareham

Cleaning products were reportedly stolen from Co-op in Fairfield Avenue, Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

He added that Webb, 35, of Forton Road, Gosport, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and theft from a shop.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Hide Ad

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Hide Ad

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.