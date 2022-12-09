Gosport man Michael Webb charged with knife possession and theft after cleaning products stolen
A MAN from Gosport has been charged with possessing a knife in public and stealing cleaning products from a shop.
Michael Webb, 35, has been bailed and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on December 22.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said cleaning supplies – totalling £74 – were stolen from Co-op in Fairfield Avenue, Fareham.
He added that Webb, 35, of Forton Road, Gosport, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and theft from a shop.