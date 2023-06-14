News you can trust since 1877
A man has been charged with attacking a police officer while being arrested.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:08 BST

Kevin Colin Fisher, 43, of Mantle Close, Gosport, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in just under two weeks time. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said an officer suffered injuries to their face.

The arrest was made on Sunday, June 11, at 12.40pm. Fisher has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty.

Kevin Colin Fisher, 43, of Mantle Close, Gosport, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Kevin Colin Fisher, 43, of Mantle Close, Gosport, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
He will appear in court on Monday, June 26.

