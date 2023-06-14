Gosport man named and charged with attacking police officer
A man has been charged with attacking a police officer while being arrested.
Kevin Colin Fisher, 43, of Mantle Close, Gosport, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in just under two weeks time. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said an officer suffered injuries to their face.
The arrest was made on Sunday, June 11, at 12.40pm. Fisher has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty.
He will appear in court on Monday, June 26.