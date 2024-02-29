Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police

Aaron Smethurst, 38, of Old Road, was charged with the following offences, all of which he pleaded guilty to at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 27 February:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theft of £63.60 worth of coffee and washing products from Spar in Rowner Road on 7 December 2023.

Theft of £102.29 worth of washing products from Spar in Rowner Road on 9 December 2023.

Theft of £39.83 worth of meat from Spar in Rowner Road on 11 December 2023.

Theft of £70.93 of washing products and coffee from Spar in Rowner Road on 14 December 2023.

Theft of £295.50 worth of meat and peanut butter from Spar in Rowner Road on 18 December 2023.

Theft of £12 worth of tea bags from Spar in Rowner Road on 13 February this year.

Assault by beating at Spar in Rowner Road on 13 February this year. Smethurst pushed a woman out of the way as he left the store after stealing.

Common assault against a second woman at Spar in Rowner Road in 13 February this year, whereby Smethurst threatened to headbutt the victim.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks. "Neighbourhood Policing Teams put victims first by responding to and investigating thefts from shops, targeting shoplifters, and we will be relentlessly pursuing those that are abusive or violent to staff or who are repeat offenders," a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, District Commander for Fareham & Gosport, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless offence. We recognise that repeat shoplifting in particular creates an environment of fear for many retail workers. As a result they may feel unsafe and unprotected in their own workplaces. In addition, store owners losing products to thieves means that they not only lose the profit margin, but the entire value of the product. This in turn will impact prices for consumers.