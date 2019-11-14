Gosport men sentenced over mass brawl at Goodwood races

Have your say

FIVE men from Gosport have been sent to jail for their part in a mass brawl at Goodwood Races last year.

The group were part of 11 who were involved in the fight that took place at the racecourse in West Sussex on May 5, 2018.

Guildford Crown Court heard that the incident was caught on CCTV.

On Tuesday (Nov 12) Leslie Sharp, 50, of Gosport, admitted assault by beating, and was fined £500 after entering a guilty plea at Guildford Crown Court.

Five other men from Gosport were sentenced back in August and have been serving jail time.

- Tyrone Sharp, 28, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for 20 months

- Peris Dore, 28, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for eight months

- David Salway, 29, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for 16 months

- Michael Hand, 33, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for eight months

- Michael Suffield, 30, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for eight months

Five men from Southampton also faced the consequences for their actions.

- Jack Couper, 23, admitted violent disorder and was jailed for eight months

- James Whitlock, 27, admitted violent disorder and was sentenced to two years

- Darius Wharton, 19, admitted violent disorder and was handed a suspended six-month jail term

- Jack McLoughlin, 24, admitted violent disorder and jailed for eight months

- Kyle Binns, 27, admitted affray and was jailed for four months