Gosport murder probe: Brendan Rowan-Davies appears in court charged with murder of Kelly-Anne Case

A MAN has appeared in court charged with murdering a mum-of-three found dead after a house fire.

Dressed in a grey top and jogging bottoms, Brendan Rowan-Davies spoke only to confirm his name and address at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Aftermath of fire at Grange Crescent, Gosporty Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-85)

There were tears in the public gallery as the 28-year-old defendant was brought into court flanked by dock officers.

Rowan-Davies, of Trinity Haslar Road, Gosport, is accused of murdering Kelly-Anne Case.

The 27-year-old was found dead by firefighters called to tackle a blaze at Grange Crescent in Gosport, on July 30 at about 8.30am.

Magistrates remanded the defendant in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court in person on Wednesday.

No details of the prosecution case were given at the brief hearing this morning .

In a police-issued family statement, her relatives said: ‘Kelly was lively and vibrant and we've lost our best friend.

‘She was a daughter, mother, sister and auntie and we are thinking of her.

‘Please respect our privacy at this difficult time.’