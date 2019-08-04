Gosport murder probe: Police name man charged over Kelly-Anne Case's death in house fire

A MAN has been charged with the murder of mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case.
It comes after the 27-year-old was found dead by firefighters called to tackle a blaze at her home at around 8.30am on Tuesday, July 30, in Grange Crescent, Gosport.
Now detectives have charged Brendan Rowan-Davies with murder.
The 28-year-old, of Haslar Road, Gosport, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow .
Hampshire police have made three other arrests over Ms Case’s death.
A police spokesman said: ‘A 32-year-old man from Gosport was released from custody but remains under investigation.
‘A 26-year-old man of no fixed (address) and a 28-year-old man from Gosport have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.’
Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Ms Case’s funeral on an online crowdfunding website.
In a police-issued family statement her relatives said she was ‘lively and vibrant and we've lost our best friend’.