Gosport murder probe: Police name man charged over Kelly-Anne Case's death in house fire

A MAN has been charged with the murder of mum-of-three Kelly-Anne Case.

It comes after the 27-year-old was found dead by firefighters called to tackle a blaze at her home at around 8.30am on Tuesday, July 30, in Grange Crescent, Gosport.

Forensics at the scene. Aftermath of fire at Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-83)

Now detectives have charged Brendan Rowan-Davies with murder.

The 28-year-old, of Haslar Road, Gosport, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow .

Hampshire police have made three other arrests over Ms Case’s death.

A police spokesman said: ‘A 32-year-old man from Gosport was released from custody but remains under investigation.

‘A 26-year-old man of no fixed (address) and a 28-year-old man from Gosport have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.’

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Ms Case’s funeral on an online crowdfunding website.

In a police-issued family statement her relatives said she was ‘lively and vibrant and we've lost our best friend’.