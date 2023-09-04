News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Gosport police arrest 23-year-old for suspicion of threats to kill, GBH and for the possession of a knife

A 23-year-old has been arrested by Gosport police on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of a knife.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

The woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of a number of different offences including threats to kill, attempt grievious bodily harm, criminal damage, possession of a knife and sending a letter / communication / article conveying indecent / offensive message.

If you need to contact the police regarding an offence in the area, click the link.

Alternatively call the police on 101.