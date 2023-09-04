Gosport police arrest 23-year-old for suspicion of threats to kill, GBH and for the possession of a knife
A 23-year-old has been arrested by Gosport police on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of a knife.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
The woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of a number of different offences including threats to kill, attempt grievious bodily harm, criminal damage, possession of a knife and sending a letter / communication / article conveying indecent / offensive message.
