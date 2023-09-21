News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved

Gosport police arrest man on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply

A 29-year-old man is under investigation by the Gosport police following a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gosport Police stopped a tipper truck along Brockhurst Road yesterday afternoon (September 20), and the driver provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis.

Officers also seized a large quantity of suspected cannabis from the truck and the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since been released from custody but remains under investigation while further enquiries.

To report a crime or information, get in touch with the police on 101 or submit information online. Click here for more.