Gosport police arrest man on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply
A 29-year-old man is under investigation by the Gosport police following a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
Gosport Police stopped a tipper truck along Brockhurst Road yesterday afternoon (September 20), and the driver provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
Officers also seized a large quantity of suspected cannabis from the truck and the driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
He has since been released from custody but remains under investigation while further enquiries.