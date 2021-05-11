Gosport police charge man after woman assaulted during robbery in Victoria Street

POLICE have charged a man after a woman in her 40s was robbed and assaulted in a residential street in Gosport.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 10:41 am

Officers were called to the incident in Victoria Street at 9.49pm on Friday.

A woman in her 40s had been assaulted and robbed of a small amount of cash by a man allegedly armed with a knife, officers were told.

Police officers have been called to a robbery and assault in Gosport.

Now, police have charged a 36-year-old man.

Joshua Clarke, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 10, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 7.’

