Gosport police officers have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of cannabis, and possession of criminal property. The arrest come after officers noticed a 'suspicious' vehicle and intervened to carry out a stop and search. The police made a Facebook post outlining the discovery following the stop and search of the car. The post said: "After catching sight of a suspicious vehicle in Dock Road at around 9.50am, officers followed the vehicle before stopping it in Wilmott Close and carrying out a search of the driver under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. "Bags of white powder were seized, before the search of a nearby address unearthed more Class A drugs, some cannabis, £1000 cash and drugs paraphernalia."