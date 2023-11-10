A teenage schoolgirl was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after allegedly being attacked by a fellow female pupil.

The student was injured during a reported “fight” at Bay House School in Gomer Lane, Gosport, on Monday morning which resulted in a teenage girl being arrested by police for grievous bodily harm.

Police are carrying out an investigation into the episode and are working with the school to establish what happened. The injured girl has since been released from hospital.

Bay House School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of requires improvement and the inspection was published on January 25, 2023. Picture: Keith Woodland (16022020-6)

A source told The News there was a “fight between pupils” before adding: “Violence at Bay House School has become so bad that a pupil was seriously injured.”

Police have urged the public not to speculate on what happened or post footage on social media.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating an assault which occurred at Bay House School on the morning of 6 November. A girl in her teens sustained a serious head injury which required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged from hospital.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and police continue to work closely with the school to manage the ongoing safeguarding of pupils. A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“She has been bailed with conditions until 7 February 2024 as the investigation continues. We ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident and urge anyone with information to provide this to police in the first instance.”

A spokesperson for Bay House School said: “There was an incident at the school which resulted in a pupil being injured. Bay House is a school with a rigorous behaviour policy.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to aggression and violence. We continue to work with those affected by this incident.”

Police have appealed for information. The spokesman added: “If you have captured any footage of this incident, we ask people not to publish this online and to provide this directly to the police.

