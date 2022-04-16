Gosport teenager arrested after Beryton Road crash on suspicion of stealing a vehicle
A 17-year-old is this morning in custody after being arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 11:09 am
He was picked up after a collision with a parked car in Beryton Road, Gosport.
Gosport police wrote on Facebook: ‘The male remains in police custody at the time of writing. Great work by NPT East and West, RPU South East Team B and CID East Team A1.’
