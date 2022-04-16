Gosport teenager arrested after Beryton Road crash on suspicion of stealing a vehicle

A 17-year-old is this morning in custody after being arrested on suspicion of stealing a motor vehicle.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 11:09 am

He was picked up after a collision with a parked car in Beryton Road, Gosport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Gosport police wrote on Facebook: ‘The male remains in police custody at the time of writing. Great work by NPT East and West, RPU South East Team B and CID East Team A1.’

Read More

Read More
Mum and son Blue Badge fraudsters exposed as liars as CCTV proves illegal Portsm...
Police arrested a 17-year-old in Gosport last night