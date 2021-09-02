The bite injury caused by Alicia Palmer from Gosport who was given a suspended jail sentence.

Alicia Palmer, 31, of Nimrod Drive, Gosport, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She carried out the assault on a woman last summer in Gosport.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told The News: 'She walks around as if she has done nothing wrong whilst I am scarred for life with her jaw mark.

'I suffer with PTSD and anxiety.'

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-month jail term suspended for a year.

Palmer had shoved her victim on a flight of stairs, and bit her.

A restraining order bans her from contacting the victim for two years.

Palmer, who denied the assault, must pay £200 compensation to the victim by September 20.

