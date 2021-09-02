Gosport woman, 31, spared jail for biting woman 'scarred for life' after nasty assault
A WOMAN has been spared jail for biting another woman.
Alicia Palmer, 31, of Nimrod Drive, Gosport, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She carried out the assault on a woman last summer in Gosport.
The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told The News: 'She walks around as if she has done nothing wrong whilst I am scarred for life with her jaw mark.
'I suffer with PTSD and anxiety.'
Portsmouth magistrates imposed a six-month jail term suspended for a year.
Palmer had shoved her victim on a flight of stairs, and bit her.
A restraining order bans her from contacting the victim for two years.
Palmer, who denied the assault, must pay £200 compensation to the victim by September 20.