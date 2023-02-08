Gosport woman arrested for intent to supply drugs after Class A substances seized following police search
POLICE have arrested a woman for drug offences after spotting a vehicle driving suspiciously in Gosport.
Officers pulled over the car in Mandarin Way at roughly 8.40pm last night. After speaking to the driver, she was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Bags of suspected Class A drugs were found and seized. The woman, 46, from Gosport, was arrested and remains in police custody.
A statement from Gosport Police, shared on Facebook, said: ‘At around 8.40pm last night, police stopped a car along Mandarin Way due to the manner of its driving. Officers spoke with the driver and conducted a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
‘A number of bags of suspected Class A drugs were subsequently seized by police. The driver, a 46-year-old woman from Gosport, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and drug driving.
‘She remains in custody at this time.’