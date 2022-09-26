Gosport woman found with heroin in wooded Fareham area near car park arrested for supplying drugs
OFFICERS have arrested a woman from Gosport after finding heroin on her.
Police from Fareham and Gosport found the woman in a wooded area near the Lysses House Hotel in Fareham High Street.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At about 10.15am on Thursday 22 September officers attended a wooded area near Lysses car park in Fareham.
‘A quantity of heroin was discovered and a 38-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.
‘She has been released under investigation.’