Gosport woman found with heroin in wooded Fareham area near car park arrested for supplying drugs

OFFICERS have arrested a woman from Gosport after finding heroin on her.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:49 pm
Police from Fareham and Gosport found the woman in a wooded area near the Lysses House Hotel in Fareham High Street.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At about 10.15am on Thursday 22 September officers attended a wooded area near Lysses car park in Fareham.

The woman is suspected of supplying Class A drugs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘A quantity of heroin was discovered and a 38-year-old woman from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

‘She has been released under investigation.’

