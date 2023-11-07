A woman has been charged after goods were stolen from a convenience store.

Kerryn Austin, of Rowner Close, Gosport, will appear in court later this month. She has been charged with shoplifting following an incident on November 4.

Gosport Police reported on Facebook that two people were arrested for thefts from shops in the area. They said: “Kerryn Austin, aged 44, of Rowner Close, has been charged with shoplifting relating to the alleged theft of goods from One Stop in Beauchamp Avenue on November 4.

Police said they received a report of goods being stolen from the One Stop store in Beauchamp Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

"She has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 23.” The force said the other person arrested was a 38-year-old male.

"A 38-year-old man remains in custody at this time, having been arrested on suspicion of theft from Savers on Gosport High Street on October 30,” they added.