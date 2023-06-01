News you can trust since 1877
Group of four assaulted by three men who punched them in Portsmouth robbery

Three men and a woman were approached by men who assaulted them after trying to steal a backpack and jacket.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:58 BST

At about 1.45am on Saturday, May 20, three men and a woman were sitting together in the underpass by Victoria Road North and Holbrook Road when they were approached by three males they did not know.

One of this group tried to steal a backpack and a jacket from the group.

They stood up, but the men assaulted them, punching three of them.

The police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Portsmouth Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight ConstabularyThe police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Portsmouth Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
The victims of the assault reported that they had also seen a knife and following this incident, two 33-year-old men from Southsea were arrested on suspicion of robbery and were released on bail while investigations continue.

The police would like to speak to a man captured on CCTV in connection with incident and if you know who he is, call 101 quoting reference 44230198689.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information should also contact the police.