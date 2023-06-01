At about 1.45am on Saturday, May 20, three men and a woman were sitting together in the underpass by Victoria Road North and Holbrook Road when they were approached by three males they did not know.

One of this group tried to steal a backpack and a jacket from the group.

They stood up, but the men assaulted them, punching three of them.

The police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Portsmouth Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The victims of the assault reported that they had also seen a knife and following this incident, two 33-year-old men from Southsea were arrested on suspicion of robbery and were released on bail while investigations continue.