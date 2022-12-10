Police attended a shop in Thornhill Park Road, Southampton, on Friday around 2.20am amid reports of a gang trying to break-in. Officers attended as two individuals left the scene through residential back gardens, causing damage to fences.

‘They were pursued by officers, including the dog unit, and were apprehended nearby,’ a police statement said. ‘A silver Vauxhall Astra was found near the shop with tools and number plates. The car and its contents have all been seized by police. Entry was not gained to the shop and nothing was stolen.’

Police appeal

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling – theft and criminal damage to property valued under £5000. Both remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened. ‘Do you have CCTV, dash cam, ring doorbell or mobile footage showing the incident or those who might be involved? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time?’ police said.

Contact police on 101 or report online, quoting 44220497339.

Report burglaries by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For crime prevention advice visit: www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/

