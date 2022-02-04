Guns, ammo and drugs seized as two arrested at a home in Southsea

Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), assisted by officers from Hampshire Police, executed a search warrant today – Friday, February 4 – under Section 46 of the Firearms Act 1968, as part of a pre-planned operation at a residential property in Carisbrooke Road, Southsea.

Officers searched the property and recovered three firearms, ammunition and offensive weapons. A quantity of Class B drugs was also recovered.

A 32-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remain in police custody.

Hampshire Police

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.

A police spokesperson said: ‘It is an offence to be in possession of a firearm, a shotgun or dangerous air-weapon and certain ammunition without a certificate or to be in possession of a prohibited weapon.

‘If you have information about firearms offences, please call your local police force on 101 or 999 if a life is in danger.

‘Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

