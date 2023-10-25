News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

"Habitual offender" jailed for criminal damage and assaulting police following burglary which saw £30,000 worth of jewellery stolen

A man has been jailed for 18 months for causing criminal damage and assaulting police in Gosport.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hampshire police were called late in the evening on 16 September this year, with reports that 43-year-old Barry Close had smashed up a stairwell, used a paving slab to break a window, and damaged a bike at an address in San Diego Road.

Officers attended and arrested Close in the garden.

NOW READ: Hampshire police launch search for "antique leprechaun umbrella stand"

43-year-old Barry Close smashed up a stairwell, used a paving slab to break a window, and damaged a bike at an address in San Diego Road.43-year-old Barry Close smashed up a stairwell, used a paving slab to break a window, and damaged a bike at an address in San Diego Road.
43-year-old Barry Close smashed up a stairwell, used a paving slab to break a window, and damaged a bike at an address in San Diego Road.
Most Popular

Whilst en route to custody, Close elbowed a police officer, and later caused damage to his custody cell including flooding it with toilet water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Close, of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with assault of an emergency worker, and two counts of criminal damage.

He admitted the offences when he appeared before Magistrates on 18 September.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, October 24), he was jailed for 18 months. This included the activation of a suspended sentence which he was handed on 11 August this year for a burglary at the Stoke Emporium, Gosport, in which £30,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

NOW READ: University plays vital role in securing murder convictions of four men

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary acting sergeant Jon Stapenhill said: “Barry Close is a habitual offender who persistently causes issues for the community and businesses in Gosport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police are committed to relentlessly pursuing these kinds of individuals and making Gosport a hostile place for them.

“They need to know that we will take robust action against them if they continue to offend, and I hope that the result in this case reassures the community of our commitment to do this.”