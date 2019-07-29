Hammer-wielding robber threatens staff in Horndean store raid

A MAN armed with a claw hammer stole two shopping baskets full of cigarettes after he threatened staff at a Co-op in Waterlooville, police say.

The Co-op store in Catherington Lane, Horndean, was raided at 9.50pm on Saturday July 27.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, entered the store and demanded staff fill two shopping baskets with cigarettes.

He then used the hammer to break a chain attached to a pink plastic charity box.

Police say he left the store with the baskets and the charity box, turning left down Catherington Lane.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The suspect is described as being a white male, around 5ft7ins tall, of slim build, and aged around late 20s to early 30s.

‘He was wearing a black balaclava, a green puffa jacket with a grey top underneath and white or grey trainers.

‘He was also wearing blue or purple gloves.

‘Were you in the vicinity before or after this incident? Did you see anything suspicious? If you have any information or if you have CCTV or dash cam footage, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44190264620.’

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting the same reference.

