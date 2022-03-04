Hampshire babysitter is found guilty of murdering his two friends

Stan Elliott, 53, murdered Geoff Hibbert, 61, and his wife, Michelle Hibbert, 29, in a violent and ferocious attack in the early hours of Sunday, June 20, 2021, potentially because he found out that Geoff Hibbert was blaming him for a burglary at Buzz Bingo, Basingstoke, where £28,000 was stolen 18 months earlier.

During the early evening of Saturday, June 19, Geoff and Michelle had asked Elliott if he would babysit their young child for them so that they could have an evening out together.

Elliott agreed to babysit, and the couple left to have an evening out in Reading.

Winchester Crown Court

They returned home at about 1.30am, but within half an hour were savagely attacked by Elliott, while their child remained asleep in a bedroom.

The Hibberts both suffered multiple stab wounds.

During the attack, Michelle was able to call the police to report that her and her husband had been stabbed.

She bravely mustered enough energy to name Elliott as being the person responsible.

Elliott fled the property before the arrival of the police but was soon arrested at his home having disposed of clothing that would have undoubtedly forensically linked him to the attacks.

Andrew Eddy, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: ‘The terror and panic that Michelle must have suffered, knowing that her husband had been stabbed, that she herself had been attacked, and that her child was still in their home, is unthinkable.

‘In the circumstances, she must have been extremely brave and strong-willed to have had the determination to call 999.

‘Elliott denied being responsible for the murders of Geoff and Michelle Hibbert, despite being named by Michelle whilst she was on the phone to emergency services.

‘Following a thorough investigation by the police, the CPS used CCTV and forensic evidence to build a strong case against Elliott, so that a jury were satisfied beyond any reasonable doubt that he was guilty of their murders.

‘It is indeed a tragedy that Geoff and Michelle’s child has now lost its parents following a senseless and extreme act of violence.

‘We hope that Geoff and Michelle’s family will feel a small sense of comfort that justice has been delivered today.’

