Hampshire Constabulary launches survey aiming to improve how officers engage with victims of rape and sexual offences

Crimes against women and girls – which include rape, sexual assault, domestic abuse, domestic violence, stalking, and harassment amongst others – accounted for 27 per cent of all crime committed in the county during 2021.

Working with City University London and a host of other UK forces – Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched a Victim Survivors Police Experience Survey for rape and other sexual offences. The short, anonymous, online questionnaire will seek to gauge the person’s experience and satisfaction of their interaction with the police, ultimately leading to recommendations to the constabulary and the Home Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Ellie Hurd, the county lead for rape and serious sexual offences, said: ‘Rape is one of the most complex and challenging crimes we deal with within the criminal justice system. Our officers and staff are dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for victims, but we recognise improvements are needed when it comes to measuring victim satisfaction; alongside making strides in improving how engagement with victims of rape and other sexual offences is handled.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch survey to improve engagement with victims of sexual violence

‘We want to inform and empower you, and support you to make choices, and to work with us through the criminal justice system.’

Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, added: ‘I will be reviewing the feedback and ensuring views of those who have been brave enough to share their experience are listened to and acted upon.’

Advertisement Hide Ad