The order will then be allocated time on the parliamentary agenda for debate in both the House of Commons and House of Lords ahead of a final vote later this year.Donna Jones, police and crime commissioner, said: ‘When I was elected last year, I made a pledge to the people of the Isle of Wight that, as your police and crime commissioner, I would do everything I could to effect the legal change required to reflect the Isle of Wight as a county area in the name of the police force.‘I carried out a formal consultation which highlighted strong support for the name change. I have worked with the home secretary and the policing minister to ensure the support of the government.