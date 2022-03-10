Hampshire county lines drug dealing duo jailed for nearly 10 years

Prince Duah, 27, of Penelopy House in London, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was jailed for six years.

Prince Duah, 27, of Penelopy House in London, was arrested in London as part of a proactive drugs investigation involving Hampshire, Metropolitan Police and Surrey officers into a county line being run from the capital into Eastleigh.

Tyreece Morgan, 26, of Northcote Avenue in Croydon was also arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

Officers seized about £3,000 cash and mobile phones during the arrest.

Tyreece Morgan, 26, of Northcote Avenue in Croydon was jailed for three years relating to drug supply offences.

Duah and Morgan were charged and later convicted of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs following a trial at Southampton Crown Court last August.

The London pair were sentenced at the same court today with Duah being sentenced to six years and six months in prison for drug supply offences and a further six months – to be served concurrently – for possession of counterfeit money.

Tyreece Morgan received a three-year custodial sentence.

Detective Constable Emma Atkey from Hampshire Constabulary’s Western Investigations team, said: ‘I hope that today’s sentencing sends out a strong message to drug dealers and those involved in crime associated with drug deal networks, that offences of this kind will not be tolerated in Hampshire.

‘If dealers try and set up a network in any part of the county, we will work relentlessly to find them and bring them before the courts and ensure that they face justice.’

Eastleigh District Commander, Chief Inspector Marcus Cator, said: ‘Our officers across Hampshire are fully committed to ensuring that local communities do not suffer as a result of drug-related harm or county lines drug dealing activity.

‘We are actively working to disrupt county lines drug dealing and our aim is to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people, while making sure that Eastleigh remains a safe place to work and live.’

